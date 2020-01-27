GRAMMY Awards Go To Billie Eilish and Lizzo; Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor Swift Stay Away

NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant Honored at Staples Center
By DONNA BALANCIA
The tragic death of Kobe Bryant and accusations of voting impropriety overshadowed the GRAMMY Awards Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish and Lizzo were big winners on corporate music’s biggest night.
GRAMMY Awards performers paid honor to Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers who perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. Read the full list of GRAMMY nominees and winners here.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus were among the no-shows at the GRAMMYs which has been tainted with accusations of voting improprieties by ousted CEO Deborah Dugan.
The GRAMMYS, which was held at Staples Center, the home of the LA Lakers, switched up the programming at the last minute. Host Alicia Keys and Lizzo performed in honor of basketball superstar Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, his daughter’s basketball teammates and their parents. The Staples Center was a gathering place on GRAMMY day for mourners who came to pay respects to “The house that Kobe built.”
Eilish was the star of the night, capturing Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
Voting Impropriety Accusations Loom Over GRAMMYs
Aside from the tragic news of the death of the NBA great, on GRAMMY night it was difficult to ignore the charges of awards voting impropriety against the Recording Academy leveled by Dugan. Dugan said in at least a few cases, nominated artists actually sit on the voting committees in which they are nominated.
Those who came away empty handed were Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi while Eilish and Lizzo dominated the night.
Sheeran was among major names who did not attend the event. He joined Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Post Malone, Pink and Swift who were not in attendance. Swift’s documentary opened the Sundance Film Festival 2020.
Also noticeably absent was Lady Gaga, whose album A Star Is Born won Best Soundtrack. “I’ll Never Love Again” from A Star Is Born won Best Song for Visual Medium.
GENERAL FIELD
1. Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
- HEY, MA
- Bon Iver
- BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hanson & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
-
- BAD GUY – *WINNER*
- Billie Eilish
- Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
-
- 7 RINGS
- Ariana Grande
- Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &
- Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,
- Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;
- Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
-
- HARD PLACE
- H.E.R.
- Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
-
- TALK
- Khalid
- Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer
-
- OLD TOWN ROAD
- Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki, Jocelyn “Jozzy” Donald & YoungKio, producers; Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki, Cinco & Joe Grasso, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
-
- TRUTH HURTS
- Lizzo
- Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
-
- SUNFLOWER
- Post Malone & Swae Lee
- Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
2. Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.
- I,I
- Bon Iver
- Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hanson & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
-
- NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL!
- Lana Del Rey
- Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
-
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – *WINNER*
- Billie Eilish
- Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer
-
- THANK U, NEXT
- Ariana Grande
- Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, Sam Holland & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
-
- I USED TO KNOW HER
- H.E.R.
- David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
-
- 7
- Lil Nas X
- Joe Grasso, engineer/mixer; Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
-
- CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
- Lizzo
- Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
-
- FATHER OF THE BRIDE
- Vampire Weekend
- Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
-
- BAD GUY – *WINNER*
- Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
-
- BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
- Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
-
- HARD PLACE
- Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
-
- LOVER
- Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
-
- NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
- Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
-
- SOMEONE YOU LOVED
- Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
-
- TRUTH HURTS
- Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
4. Best New Artist
An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
- BLACK PUMAS
-
- BILLIE EILISH – *WINNER*
-
- LIL NAS X
-
- LIZZO
-
- MAGGIE ROGERS
-
- ROSALÍA
-
- TANK AND THE BANGAS
-
- YOLA
POP
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
- SPIRIT
- Beyoncé
-
- BAD GUY
- Billie Eilish
-
- 7 RINGS
- Ariana Grande
-
- TRUTH HURTS – *WINNER*
- Lizzo
-
- YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
- Taylor Swift
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
- BOYFRIEND
- Ariana Grande & Social House
-
- SUCKER
- Jonas Brothers
-
- OLD TOWN ROAD – *WINNER*
- Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
-
- SUNFLOWER
- Post Malone & Swae Lee
-
- SEÑORITA
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
- SÌ
- Andrea Bocelli
-
- LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)
- Michael Bublé
-
- LOOK NOW – *WINNER*
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
-
- A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
- John Legend
-
- WALLS
- Barbra Streisand
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.
- THE LION KING: THE GIFT
- Beyoncé
-
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – *WINNER*
- Billie Eilish
-
- THANK U, NEXT
- Ariana Grande
-
- NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT
- Ed Sheeran
-
- LOVER
- Taylor Swift
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
9. Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
- LINKED
- Bonobo
- Simon Green, producer; Simon Green & Frank Merritt, mixers
-
- GOT TO KEEP ON – *WINNER*
- The Chemical Brothers
- The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers
-
- PIECE OF YOUR HEART
- Meduza Featuring Goodboys
- Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers
-
- UNDERWATER
- RÜFÜS DU SOL
- Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
-
- MIDNIGHT HOUR
- Skrillex, Boys Noize & Ty Dolla $ign
- Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Tom Norris & Skrillex, mixers
10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
- LP5
- Apparat
-
- NO GEOGRAPHY – *WINNER*
- The Chemical Brothers
-
- HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)
- Flume
-
- SOLACE
- RÜFÜS DU SOL
-
- WEATHER
- Tycho Featuring Saint Sinner
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
- ANCESTRAL RECALL
- Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
-
- STAR PEOPLE NATION
- Theo Croker
-
- BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!
- Mark Guiliana
-
- ELEVATE
- Lettuce
-
- METTAVOLUTION – *WINNER*
- Rodrigo y Gabriela
ROCK
12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
- PRETTY WASTE
- Bones UK
-
- THIS LAND – *WINNER*
- Gary Clark Jr.
-
- HISTORY REPEATS
- Brittany Howard
-
- WOMAN
- Karen O & Danger Mouse
-
- TOO BAD
- Rival Sons
13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
- ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS
- Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
-
- HUMANICIDE
- Death Angel
-
- BOW DOWN
- I Prevail
-
- UNLEASHED
- Killswitch Engage
-
- 7EMPEST – *WINNER*
- Tool
14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- FEAR INOCULUM
- Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
-
- GIVE YOURSELF A TRY
- George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
-
- HARMONY HALL
- Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
-
- HISTORY REPEATS
- Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
-
- THIS LAND – *WINNER*
- Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
- AMO
- Bring Me The Horizon
-
- SOCIAL CUES – *WINNER*
- Cage The Elephant
-
- IN THE END
- The Cranberries
-
- TRAUMA
- I Prevail
-
- FERAL ROOTS
- Rival Sons
ALTERNATIVE
16. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
- U.F.O.F.
- Big Thief
-
- ASSUME FORM
- James Blake
-
- I,I
- Bon Iver
-
- FATHER OF THE BRIDE – *WINNER*
- Vampire Weekend
-
- ANIMA
- Thom Yorke
R&B
17. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
- LOVE AGAIN
- Daniel Caesar & Brandy
-
- COULD’VE BEEN
- H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
-
- EXACTLY HOW I FEEL
- Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
-
- ROLL SOME MO
- Lucky Daye
-
- COME HOME – *WINNER*
- Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
- TIME TODAY
- BJ The Chicago Kid
-
- STEADY LOVE
- India.Arie
-
- JEROME – *WINNER*
- Lizzo
-
- REAL GAMES
- Lucky Daye
-
- BUILT FOR LOVE
- PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
19. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- COULD’VE BEEN
- Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
-
- LOOK AT ME NOW
- Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
-
- NO GUIDANCE
- Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
-
- ROLL SOME MO
- David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
-
- SAY SO – *WINNER*
- PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
20. Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
- APOLLO XXI
- Steve Lacy
-
- CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) – *WINNER*
- Lizzo
-
- OVERLOAD
- Georgia Anne Muldrow
-
- SATURN
- NAO
-
- BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC
- Jessie Reyez
21. Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new R&B recordings.
- 1123
- BJ The Chicago Kid
-
- PAINTED
- Lucky Daye
-
- ELLA MAI
- Ella Mai
-
- PAUL
- PJ Morton
-
- VENTURA – *WINNER*
- Anderson .Paak
RAP
22. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
- MIDDLE CHILD
- J. Cole
-
- SUGE
- DaBaby
-
- DOWN BAD
- Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
-
- RACKS IN THE MIDDLE – *WINNER*
- Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
-
- CLOUT
- Offset Featuring Cardi B
23. Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
- HIGHER – *WINNER*
- DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
-
- DRIP TOO HARD
- Lil Baby & Gunna
-
- PANINI
- Lil Nas X
-
- BALLIN
- Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
-
- THE LONDON
- Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
24. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- BAD IDEA
- Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
-
- GOLD ROSES
- Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
-
- A LOT – *WINNER*
- Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
-
- RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
- Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
-
- SUGE
- DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
25. Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.
- REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III
- Dreamville
-
- CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Meek Mill
-
- I AM > I WAS
- 21 Savage
-
- IGOR – *WINNER*
- Tyler, The Creator
-
- THE LOST BOY
- YBN Cordae
COUNTRY
26. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
- ALL YOUR’N
- Tyler Childers
-
- GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
- Ashley McBryde
-
- RIDE ME BACK HOME – *WINNER*
- Willie Nelson
-
- GOD’S COUNTRY
- Blake Shelton
-
- BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
- Tanya Tucker
27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
- BRAND NEW MAN
- Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
-
- I DON’T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU)
- Brothers Osborne
-
- SPEECHLESS – *WINNER*
- Dan + Shay
-
- THE DAUGHTERS
- Little Big Town
-
- COMMON
- Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
28. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- BRING MY FLOWERS NOW – *WINNER*
- Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
-
- GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
- Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
-
- IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH
- Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
-
- SOME OF IT
- Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
-
- SPEECHLESS
- Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
29. Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.
- DESPERATE MAN
- Eric Church
-
- STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH
- Reba McEntire
-
- INTERSTATE GOSPEL
- Pistol Annies
-
- CENTER POINT ROAD
- Thomas Rhett
-
- WHILE I’M LIVIN’ – *WINNER*
- Tanya Tucker
NEW AGE
30. Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
- FAIRY DREAMS
- David Arkenstone
-
- HOMAGE TO KINDNESS
- David Darling
-
- WINGS – *WINNER*
- Peter Kater
-
- VERVE
- Sebastian Plano
-
- DEVA
- Deva Premal
JAZZ
31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.
- ELSEWHERE
- Melissa Aldana, soloist
-
- SOZINHO – *WINNER*
- Randy Brecker, soloist
-
- TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION
- Julian Lage, soloist
-
- THE WINDUP
- Branford Marsalis, soloist
-
- SIGHTSEEING
- Christian McBride, soloist
32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
- THIRSTY GHOST
- Sara Gazarek
-
- LOVE & LIBERATION
- Jazzmeia Horn
-
- ALONE TOGETHER
- Catherine Russell
-
- 12 LITTLE SPELLS – *WINNER*
- Esperanza Spalding
-
- SCREENPLAY
- Tierney Sutton Band
33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
- IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE
- Joey DeFrancesco
-
- THE SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW AND THE SOUL
- Branford Marsalis Quartet
-
- CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE’S NEW JAWN
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn
-
- FINDING GABRIEL – *WINNER*
- Brad Mehldau
-
- COME WHAT MAY
- Joshua Redman Quartet
34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
- TRIPLE HELIX
- Anat Cohen Tentet
-
- DANCER IN NOWHERE
- Miho Hazama
-
- HIDING OUT
- Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
-
- THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB – *WINNER*
- Brian Lynch Big Band
-
- ONE DAY WONDER
- Terraza Big Band
35. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
- ANTIDOTE – *WINNER*
- Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
-
- SORTE!: MUSIC BY JOHN FINBURY
- Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
-
- UNA NOCHE CON RUBÉN BLADES
- Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis Featuring Rubén Blades
-
- CARIB
- David Sánchez
-
- SONERO: THE MUSIC OF ISMAEL RIVERA
- Miguel Zenón
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
- LOVE THEORY – *WINNER*
- Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
-
- TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS
- Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
- Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
-
- SEE THE LIGHT
- Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
-
- SPEAK THE NAME
- Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
-
- THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.
- ONLY JESUS
- Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
-
- GOD ONLY KNOWS – *WINNER*
- for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
-
- HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
- Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
-
- GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)
- Tauren Wells
-
- RESCUE STORY
- Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
38. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
- LONG LIVE LOVE – *WINNER*
- Kirk Franklin
-
- GOSHEN
- Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
-
- TUNNEL VISION
- Gene Moore
-
- SETTLE HERE
- William Murphy
-
- SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM
- CeCe Winans
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.
- I KNOW A GHOST
- Crowder
-
- BURN THE SHIPS – *WINNER*
- for KING & COUNTRY
-
- HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
- Danny Gokey
-
- THE ELEMENTS
- TobyMac
-
- HOLY ROAR
- Chris Tomlin
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
- DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS
- Steven Curtis Chapman
-
- TESTIMONY – *WINNER*
- Gloria Gaynor
-
- DEEPER OCEANS
- Joseph Habedank
-
- HIS NAME IS JESUS
- Tim Menzies
-
- GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT
- (Various Artists)
- Jerry Salley, Producer
LATIN
41. Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
- VIDA
- Luis Fonsi
-
- 11:11
- Maluma
-
- MONTANER
- Ricardo Montaner
-
- #ELDISCO – *WINNER*
- Alejandro Sanz
-
- FANTASIA
- Sebastian Yatra
42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.
- X 100PRE
- Bad Bunny
-
- OASIS
- J Balvin & Bad Bunny
-
- INDESTRUCTIBLE
- Flor De Toloache
-
- ALMADURA
- iLe
-
- EL MAL QUERER – *WINNER*
- ROSALÍA
43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
- CAMINANDO
- Joss Favela
-
- PERCEPCIÓN
- Intocable
-
- POCO A POCO
- La Energia Norteña
-
- 20 ANIVERSARIO
- Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
-
- DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE – *WINNER*
- Mariachi Los Camperos
44. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
- OPUS – *WINNER (TIE)*
- Marc Anthony
-
- TIEMPO AL TIEMPO
- Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
-
- CANDELA
- Vicente García
-
- LITERAL
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
-
- A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC – *WINNER (TIE)*
- Aymée Nuviola
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
45. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
- SAINT HONESTY – *WINNER*
- Sara Bareilles
-
- FATHER MOUNTAIN
- Calexico And Iron & Wine
-
- I’M ON MY WAY
- Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
-
- CALL MY NAME
- I’m With Her
-
- FARAWAY LOOK
- Yola
46. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- BLACK MYSELF
- Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
-
- CALL MY NAME – *WINNER*
- Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
-
- CROSSING TO JERUSALEM
- Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
-
- FARAWAY LOOK
- Dan Auerbach, Yola & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
-
- I DON’T WANNA RIDE THE RAILS NO MORE
- Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
47. Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
- YEARS TO BURN
- Calexico And Iron & Wine
-
- WHO ARE YOU NOW
- Madison Cunningham
-
- OKLAHOMA – *WINNER*
- Keb’ Mo’
-
- TALES OF AMERICA
- J.S. Ondara
-
- WALK THROUGH FIRE
- Yola
48. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
- TALL FIDDLER – *WINNER*
- Michael Cleveland
-
- LIVE IN PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
-
- TOIL, TEARS & TROUBLE
- The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
-
- ROYAL TRAVELLER
- Missy Raines
-
- IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT
- Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
49. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
- KINGFISH
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
-
- TALL, DARK & HANDSOME – *WINNER*
- Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
-
- SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES
- Bobby Rush
-
- BABY, PLEASE COME HOME
- Jimmie Vaughan
-
- SPECTACULAR CLASS
- Jontavious Willis
50. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
- THIS LAND – *WINNER*
- Gary Clark Jr.
-
- VENOM & FAITH
- Larkin Poe
-
- BRIGHTER DAYS
- Robert Randolph & The Family Band
-
- SOMEBODY SAVE ME
- Sugaray Rayford
-
- KEEP ON
- Southern Avenue
51. Best Folk Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.
- MY FINEST WORK YET
- Andrew Bird
-
- REARRANGE MY HEART
- Che Apalache
-
- PATTY GRIFFIN – *WINNER*
- Patty Griffin
-
- EVENING MACHINES
- Gregory Alan Isakov
-
- FRONT PORCH
- Joy Williams
52. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
- KALAWAI’ANUI
- Amy Hānaiali’i
-
- WHEN IT’S COLD – CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS
- Northern Cree
-
- GOOD TIME – *WINNER*
- Ranky Tanky
-
- RECORDED LIVE AT THE 2019 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL
- Rebirth Brass Band
-
- HAWAIIAN LULLABY
- (Various Artists)
- Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
REGGAE
53. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.
- RAPTURE – *WINNER*
- Koffee
-
- AS I AM
- Julian Marley
-
- THE FINAL BATTLE: SLY & ROBBIE VS. ROOTS RADICS
- Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
-
- MASS MANIPULATION
- Steel Pulse
-
- MORE WORK TO BE DONE
- Third World
WORLD MUSIC
54. Best World Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.
- GECE
- Altin Gün
-
- WHAT HEAT
- Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
-
- AFRICAN GIANT
- Burna Boy
-
- FANM D’AYITI
- Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
-
- CELIA – *WINNER*
- Angelique Kidjo
CHILDREN’S
55. Best Children’s Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
- AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE – *WINNER*
- Jon Samson
-
- FLYING HIGH!
- Caspar Babypants
-
- I LOVE RAINY DAYS
- Daniel Tashian
-
- THE LOVE
- Alphabet Rockers
-
- WINTERLAND
- The Okee Dokee Brothers
SPOKEN WORD
56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
- BEASTIE BOYS BOOK
- (Various Artists)
- Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
-
- BECOMING – *WINNER*
- Michelle Obama
-
- I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR
- Eric Alexandrakis
-
- MR. KNOW-IT-ALL
- John Waters
-
- SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY
- Sekou Andrews (& The String Theory)
COMEDY
57. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
- QUALITY TIME
- Jim Gaffigan
-
- RELATABLE
- Ellen DeGeneres
-
- RIGHT NOW
- Aziz Ansari
-
- SON OF PATRICIA
- Trevor Noah
-
- STICKS & STONES – *WINNER*
- Dave Chappelle
MUSICAL THEATER
58. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.
- AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
- Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)
-
- HADESTOWN – *WINNER*
- Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
-
- MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
- Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
-
- THE MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – IN FOUR CONTEMPORARY SUITES
- Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
-
- OKLAHOMA!
- Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
- THE LION KING: THE SONGS
- (Various Artists)
- Jon Favreau & Hans Zimmer, compilation producers
-
- QUENTIN TARANTINO’S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
- (Various Artists)
- Quentin Tarantino, compilation producer; Mary Ramos, music supervisor
-
- ROCKETMAN
- Taron Egerton
- Giles Martin, compilation producer
-
- SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
- (Various Artists)
- Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Kier Lehman, music supervisor
-
- A STAR IS BORN – *WINNER*
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors
60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.
- AVENGERS: ENDGAME
- Alan Silvestri, composer
-
- CHERNOBYL – *WINNER*
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
-
- GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8
- Ramin Djawadi, composer
-
- THE LION KING
- Hans Zimmer, composer
-
- MARY POPPINS RETURNS
- Marc Shaiman, composer
61. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY
- Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)
- Track from: Toy Story 4
-
- GIRL IN THE MOVIES
- Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)
- Track from: Dumplin’
-
- I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION) – *WINNER*
- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
- Track from: A Star Is Born
-
- SPIRIT
- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Track from: The Lion King
-
- SUSPIRIUM
- Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)
- Track from: Suspiria
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
62. Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
- BEGIN AGAIN
- Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
-
- CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS
- Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
-
- LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
- Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
-
- STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE – *WINNER*
- John Williams, composer (John Williams)
-
- WALKIN’ FUNNY
- Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- BLUE SKIES
- Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
-
- HEDWIG’S THEME
- John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
-
- LA NOVENA
- Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
-
- LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
- Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
-
- MOON RIVER – *WINNER*
- Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- ALL NIGHT LONG – *WINNER*
- Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
-
- JOLENE
- Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
-
- MARRY ME A LITTLE
- Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
-
- OVER THE RAINBOW
- Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
-
- 12 LITTLE SPELLS (THORACIC SPINE)
- Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
PACKAGE
65. Best Recording Package
- ANÓNIMAS & RESILIENTES
- Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
-
- CHRIS CORNELL – *WINNER*
- Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
-
- HOLD THAT TIGER
- Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
-
- I,I
- Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
-
- INTELLEXUAL
- Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)
66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- ANIMA
- Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
-
- GOLD IN A BRASS AGE
- Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
-
- 1963: NEW DIRECTIONS
- Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
-
- THE RADIO RECORDINGS 1939-1945
- Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
-
- WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE – WINNER
- Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
NOTES
67. Best Album Notes
- THE COMPLETE CUBAN JAM SESSIONS
- Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
-
- THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MALACO
- Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
-
- PEDAL STEAL + FOUR CORNERS
- Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
-
- PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION)
- Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
-
- STAX ’68: A MEMPHIS STORY – *WINNER*
- Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
HISTORICAL
68. Best Historical Album
- THE GIRL FROM CHICKASAW COUNTY – THE COMPLETE CAPITOL MASTERS
- Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
-
- THE GREAT COMEBACK: HOROWITZ AT CARNEGIE HALL
- Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
-
- KANKYO ONGAKU: JAPANESE AMBIENT, ENVIRONMENTAL & NEW AGE MUSIC 1980-1990
- Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Mcgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
-
- PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION – *WINNER*
- Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
-
- WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE
- Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
- ALL THESE THINGS
- Tchad Blake, Thomas Dybdahl, Adam Greenspan & Roderick Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
-
- ELLA MAI
- Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
-
- RUN HOME SLOW
- Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
-
- SCENERY
- Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
-
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – *WINNER*
- Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
- JACK ANTONOFF
• Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)
• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)
• Norman F***ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)
• Red Hearse (Red Hearse) (A)
- DAN AUERBACH
• The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)
• “Let’s Rock” (The Black Keys) (A)
• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)
• Myth Of A Man (Night Beats) (A)
• Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)
• Walk Through Fire (Yola) (A)
- JOHN HILL
• Heat Of The Summer (Young The Giant) (T)
• Hundred (Khalid) (T)
• No Drug Like Me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Outta My Head (Khalid With John Mayer) (T)
• Social Cues (Cage The Elephant) (A)
• Superposition (Young The Giant) (T)
• Too Much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Vertigo (Khalid) (T)
• Zero (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine Dragons) (T)
- FINNEAS – *WINNER*
• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)
- RICKY REED
• Almost Free (Fidlar) (A)
• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)
• Confidence (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay) (T)
• Juice (Lizzo) (T)
• Kingdom Of One (Maren Morris) (T)
• Power Is Power (SZA Featuring The Weeknd & Travis Scott) (T)
• Tempo (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott) (T)
• Truth Hurts (Lizzo) (T)
• The Wrong Man (Ross Golan) (A)
71. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
- I RISE (TRACY YOUNG’S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX) – *WINNER*
- Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
-
- MOTHER’S DAUGHTER (WUKI REMIX)
- Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
-
- THE ONE (HIGH CONTRAST REMIX)
- Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
-
- SWIM (FORD. REMIX)
- Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
-
- WORK IT (SOULWAX REMIX)
- David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO
72. Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).
- CHAIN TRIPPING
- Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (YACHT)
-
- KVERNDOKK: SYMPHONIC DANCES
- Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
-
- LUX – *WINNER*
- Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
-
- THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
- Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
-
- THE SAVIOR
- Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
73. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
- AEQUA – ANNA THORVALDSDÓTTIR
- Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
-
- BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
- Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
-
- RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
- Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
-
- RILEY: SUN RINGS – *WINNER*
- Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
-
- WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
- Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
74. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
- BLANTON ALSPAUGH – *WINNER*
• Artifacts – The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)
• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)
• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)
• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)
• Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)
• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)
- JAMES GINSBURG
• Project W – Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)
• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)
• 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)
• Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)
• Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)
- MARINA A. LEDIN, VICTOR LEDIN
• Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)
• The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill)
• The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)
• Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)
- MORTEN LINDBERG
• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble)
• Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists)
• Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett)
• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
• Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)
• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)
- DIRK SOBOTKA
• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
CLASSICAL
75. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
- BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
- Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
-
- COPLAND: BILLY THE KID; GROHG
- Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
-
- NORMAN: SUSTAIN – *WINNER*
- Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
-
- TRANSATLANTIC
- Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
-
- WEINBERG: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 21
- Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
76. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.
- BENJAMIN: LESSONS IN LOVE & VIOLENCE
- George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; Raphaël Mouterde & James Whitbourn, producers (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
-
- BERG: WOZZECK
- Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
-
- CHARPENTIER: LES ARTS FLORISSANTS; LES PLAISIRS DE VERSAILLES
- Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
-
- PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX – *WINNER*
- Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
-
- WAGNER: LOHENGRIN
- Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
77. Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
- BOYLE: VOYAGES
- Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
-
- DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS – *WINNER*
- Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
-
- THE HOPE OF LOVING
- Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
-
- SANDER: THE DIVINE LITURGY OF ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM
- Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
-
- SMITH, K.: THE ARC IN THE SKY
- Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
- CERRONE: THE PIECES THAT FALL TO EARTH
- Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
-
- FREEDOM & FAITH
- PUBLIQuartet
-
- PERPETULUM
- Third Coast Percussion
-
- RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
- Hermitage Piano Trio
-
- SHAW: ORANGE – *WINNER*
- Attacca Quartet
79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
- THE BERLIN RECITAL
- Yuja Wang
-
- HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO
- Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
-
- MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE – WINNER
- Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
-
- THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
- Jan Kraybill
-
- TORKE: SKY, CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN
- Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.
- THE EDGE OF SILENCE – WORKS FOR VOICE BY GYÖRGY KURTÁG
- Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
-
- HIMMELSMUSIK
- Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
-
- SCHUMANN: LIEDERKREIS OP. 24, KERNER-LIEDER OP. 35
- Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
-
- SONGPLAY – *WINNER*
- Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
-
- A TE, O CARA
- Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
81. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.
- AMERICAN ORIGINALS 1918
- John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
-
- LESHNOFF: SYMPHONY NO. 4 ‘HEICHALOS’; GUITAR CONCERTO; STARBURST
- Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
-
- MELTZER: SONGS AND STRUCTURES
- Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
-
- THE POETRY OF PLACES – *WINNER*
- Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
-
- SAARIAHO: TRUE FIRE; TRANS; CIEL D’HIVER
- Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
- BERMEL: MIGRATION SERIES FOR JAZZ ENSEMBLE & ORCHESTRA
- Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
-
- HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO – *WINNER*
- Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
-
- MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO IN D MAJOR
- Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
-
- NORMAN: SUSTAIN
- Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
-
- SHAW: ORANGE
- Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)
-
- WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
- Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
83. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
- WE’VE GOT TO TRY
- The Chemical Brothers
- Ninian Doff, video director; Ellie Fry, video producer
-
- THIS LAND
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Savanah Leaf, video director; Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole, Alicia Martinez & Devin Sarno, video producers
-
- CELLOPHANE
- FKA twigs
- Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
-
- OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE) – *WINNER*
- Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
-
- GLAD HE’S GONE
- Tove Lo
- Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
84. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
- HOMECOMING – *WINNER*
- Beyoncé
- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers
-
- REMEMBER MY NAME
- David Crosby
- A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
-
- BIRTH OF THE COOL
- (Miles Davis)
- Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
-
- SHANGRI-LA
- (Various Artists)
- Jeff Malmberg & Morgan Neville, video directors; Danny Breen, video producer
-
- ANIMA
- Thom Yorke
- Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers