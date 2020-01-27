GRAMMY Awards Go To Billie Eilish and Lizzo; Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor Swift Stay Away

NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant Honored at Staples Center

By DONNA BALANCIA

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant and accusations of voting impropriety overshadowed the GRAMMY Awards Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish and Lizzo were big winners on corporate music’s biggest night.

GRAMMY Awards performers paid honor to Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers who perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. Read the full list of GRAMMY nominees and winners here.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus were among the no-shows at the GRAMMYs which has been tainted with accusations of voting improprieties by ousted CEO Deborah Dugan.

The GRAMMYS, which was held at Staples Center, the home of the LA Lakers, switched up the programming at the last minute. Host Alicia Keys and Lizzo performed in honor of basketball superstar Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, his daughter’s basketball teammates and their parents. The Staples Center was a gathering place on GRAMMY day for mourners who came to pay respects to “The house that Kobe built.”

Eilish was the star of the night, capturing Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Voting Impropriety Accusations Loom Over GRAMMYs

Aside from the tragic news of the death of the NBA great, on GRAMMY night it was difficult to ignore the charges of awards voting impropriety against the Recording Academy leveled by Dugan. Dugan said in at least a few cases, nominated artists actually sit on the voting committees in which they are nominated.

Those who came away empty handed were Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi while Eilish and Lizzo dominated the night.

Sheeran was among major names who did not attend the event. He joined Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Post Malone, Pink and Swift who were not in attendance. Swift’s documentary opened the Sundance Film Festival 2020.

Also noticeably absent was Lady Gaga, whose album A Star Is Born won Best Soundtrack. “I’ll Never Love Again” from A Star Is Born won Best Song for Visual Medium.

GENERAL FIELD

1. Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

HEY, MA

Bon Iver

BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hanson & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer



BAD GUY – *WINNER*

Billie Eilish

Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer



7 RINGS

Ariana Grande

Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &

Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,

Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;

Randy Merrill, mastering engineer



HARD PLACE

H.E.R.

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer



TALK

Khalid

Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer



OLD TOWN ROAD

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki, Jocelyn “Jozzy” Donald & YoungKio, producers; Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki, Cinco & Joe Grasso, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer



TRUTH HURTS

Lizzo

Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



SUNFLOWER

Post Malone & Swae Lee

Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

2. Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

I,I

Bon Iver

Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hanson & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer



NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL!

Lana Del Rey

Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – *WINNER*

Billie Eilish

Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer



THANK U, NEXT

Ariana Grande

Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, Sam Holland & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer



I USED TO KNOW HER

H.E.R.

David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer



7

Lil Nas X

Joe Grasso, engineer/mixer; Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer



CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)

Lizzo

Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



FATHER OF THE BRIDE

Vampire Weekend

Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)



BAD GUY – *WINNER*

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



BRING MY FLOWERS NOW

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)



HARD PLACE

Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)



LOVER

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)



NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL

Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)



SOMEONE YOU LOVED

Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)



TRUTH HURTS

Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

4. Best New Artist

An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

BLACK PUMAS



BILLIE EILISH – *WINNER*



LIL NAS X



LIZZO



MAGGIE ROGERS



ROSALÍA



TANK AND THE BANGAS



YOLA

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

SPIRIT

Beyoncé



BAD GUY

Billie Eilish



7 RINGS

Ariana Grande



TRUTH HURTS – *WINNER*

Lizzo



YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN

Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

BOYFRIEND

Ariana Grande & Social House



SUCKER

Jonas Brothers



OLD TOWN ROAD – *WINNER*

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus



SUNFLOWER

Post Malone & Swae Lee



SEÑORITA

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

SÌ

Andrea Bocelli



LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)

Michael Bublé



LOOK NOW – *WINNER*

Elvis Costello & The Imposters



A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS

John Legend



WALLS

Barbra Streisand

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

THE LION KING: THE GIFT

Beyoncé



WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – *WINNER*

Billie Eilish



THANK U, NEXT

Ariana Grande



NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT

Ed Sheeran



LOVER

Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

LINKED

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green & Frank Merritt, mixers



GOT TO KEEP ON – *WINNER*

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers



PIECE OF YOUR HEART

Meduza Featuring Goodboys

Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers



UNDERWATER

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer



MIDNIGHT HOUR

Skrillex, Boys Noize & Ty Dolla $ign

Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Tom Norris & Skrillex, mixers

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

LP5

Apparat



NO GEOGRAPHY – *WINNER*

The Chemical Brothers



HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)

Flume



SOLACE

RÜFÜS DU SOL



WEATHER

Tycho Featuring Saint Sinner

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

ANCESTRAL RECALL

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah



STAR PEOPLE NATION

Theo Croker



BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!

Mark Guiliana



ELEVATE

Lettuce



METTAVOLUTION – *WINNER*

Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

PRETTY WASTE

Bones UK



THIS LAND – *WINNER*

Gary Clark Jr.



HISTORY REPEATS

Brittany Howard



WOMAN

Karen O & Danger Mouse



TOO BAD

Rival Sons

13. Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS

Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi



HUMANICIDE

Death Angel



BOW DOWN

I Prevail



UNLEASHED

Killswitch Engage



7EMPEST – *WINNER*

Tool

14. Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

FEAR INOCULUM

Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)



GIVE YOURSELF A TRY

George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)



HARMONY HALL

Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)



HISTORY REPEATS

Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)



THIS LAND – *WINNER*

Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

15. Best Rock Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

AMO

Bring Me The Horizon



SOCIAL CUES – *WINNER*

Cage The Elephant



IN THE END

The Cranberries



TRAUMA

I Prevail



FERAL ROOTS

Rival Sons

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

U.F.O.F.

Big Thief



ASSUME FORM

James Blake



I,I

Bon Iver



FATHER OF THE BRIDE – *WINNER*

Vampire Weekend



ANIMA

Thom Yorke

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

LOVE AGAIN

Daniel Caesar & Brandy



COULD’VE BEEN

H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller



EXACTLY HOW I FEEL

Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane



ROLL SOME MO

Lucky Daye



COME HOME – *WINNER*

Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

TIME TODAY

BJ The Chicago Kid



STEADY LOVE

India.Arie



JEROME – *WINNER*

Lizzo



REAL GAMES

Lucky Daye



BUILT FOR LOVE

PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

19. Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

COULD’VE BEEN

Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)



LOOK AT ME NOW

Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)



NO GUIDANCE

Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)



ROLL SOME MO

David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)



SAY SO – *WINNER*

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

APOLLO XXI

Steve Lacy



CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) – *WINNER*

Lizzo



OVERLOAD

Georgia Anne Muldrow



SATURN

NAO



BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC

Jessie Reyez

21. Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new R&B recordings.

1123

BJ The Chicago Kid



PAINTED

Lucky Daye



ELLA MAI

Ella Mai



PAUL

PJ Morton



VENTURA – *WINNER*

Anderson .Paak

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

MIDDLE CHILD

J. Cole



SUGE

DaBaby



DOWN BAD

Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy



RACKS IN THE MIDDLE – *WINNER*

Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy



CLOUT

Offset Featuring Cardi B

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

HIGHER – *WINNER*

DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend



DRIP TOO HARD

Lil Baby & Gunna



PANINI

Lil Nas X



BALLIN

Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch



THE LONDON

Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

24. Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BAD IDEA

Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)



GOLD ROSES

Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)



A LOT – *WINNER*

Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)



RACKS IN THE MIDDLE

Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)



SUGE

DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

25. Best Rap Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III

Dreamville



CHAMPIONSHIPS

Meek Mill



I AM > I WAS

21 Savage



IGOR – *WINNER*

Tyler, The Creator



THE LOST BOY

YBN Cordae

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

ALL YOUR’N

Tyler Childers



GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE

Ashley McBryde



RIDE ME BACK HOME – *WINNER*

Willie Nelson



GOD’S COUNTRY

Blake Shelton



BRING MY FLOWERS NOW

Tanya Tucker

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

BRAND NEW MAN

Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs



I DON’T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU)

Brothers Osborne



SPEECHLESS – *WINNER*

Dan + Shay



THE DAUGHTERS

Little Big Town



COMMON

Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

28. Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW – *WINNER*

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)



GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE

Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)



IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH

Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)



SOME OF IT

Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)



SPEECHLESS

Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

29. Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

DESPERATE MAN

Eric Church



STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH

Reba McEntire



INTERSTATE GOSPEL

Pistol Annies



CENTER POINT ROAD

Thomas Rhett



WHILE I’M LIVIN’ – *WINNER*

Tanya Tucker

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

FAIRY DREAMS

David Arkenstone



HOMAGE TO KINDNESS

David Darling



WINGS – *WINNER*

Peter Kater



VERVE

Sebastian Plano



DEVA

Deva Premal

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

ELSEWHERE

Melissa Aldana, soloist



SOZINHO – *WINNER*

Randy Brecker, soloist



TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION

Julian Lage, soloist



THE WINDUP

Branford Marsalis, soloist



SIGHTSEEING

Christian McBride, soloist

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

THIRSTY GHOST

Sara Gazarek



LOVE & LIBERATION

Jazzmeia Horn



ALONE TOGETHER

Catherine Russell



12 LITTLE SPELLS – *WINNER*

Esperanza Spalding



SCREENPLAY

Tierney Sutton Band

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE

Joey DeFrancesco



THE SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW AND THE SOUL

Branford Marsalis Quartet



CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE’S NEW JAWN

Christian McBride’s New Jawn



FINDING GABRIEL – *WINNER*

Brad Mehldau



COME WHAT MAY

Joshua Redman Quartet

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

TRIPLE HELIX

Anat Cohen Tentet



DANCER IN NOWHERE

Miho Hazama



HIDING OUT

Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra



THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB – *WINNER*

Brian Lynch Big Band



ONE DAY WONDER

Terraza Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

ANTIDOTE – *WINNER*

Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band



SORTE!: MUSIC BY JOHN FINBURY

Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca



UNA NOCHE CON RUBÉN BLADES

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis Featuring Rubén Blades



CARIB

David Sánchez



SONERO: THE MUSIC OF ISMAEL RIVERA

Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

LOVE THEORY – *WINNER*

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter



TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS

Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan

Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters



SEE THE LIGHT

Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr



SPEAK THE NAME

Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant



THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

ONLY JESUS

Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters



GOD ONLY KNOWS – *WINNER*

for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters



HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters



GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)

Tauren Wells



RESCUE STORY

Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

LONG LIVE LOVE – *WINNER*

Kirk Franklin



GOSHEN

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers



TUNNEL VISION

Gene Moore



SETTLE HERE

William Murphy



SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM

CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

I KNOW A GHOST

Crowder



BURN THE SHIPS – *WINNER*

for KING & COUNTRY



HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

Danny Gokey



THE ELEMENTS

TobyMac



HOLY ROAR

Chris Tomlin

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS

Steven Curtis Chapman



TESTIMONY – *WINNER*

Gloria Gaynor



DEEPER OCEANS

Joseph Habedank



HIS NAME IS JESUS

Tim Menzies



GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT

(Various Artists)

Jerry Salley, Producer

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

VIDA

Luis Fonsi



11:11

Maluma



MONTANER

Ricardo Montaner



#ELDISCO – *WINNER*

Alejandro Sanz



FANTASIA

Sebastian Yatra

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.

X 100PRE

Bad Bunny



OASIS

J Balvin & Bad Bunny



INDESTRUCTIBLE

Flor De Toloache



ALMADURA

iLe



EL MAL QUERER – *WINNER*

ROSALÍA

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

CAMINANDO

Joss Favela



PERCEPCIÓN

Intocable



POCO A POCO

La Energia Norteña



20 ANIVERSARIO

Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea



DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE – *WINNER*

Mariachi Los Camperos

44. Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

OPUS – *WINNER (TIE)*

Marc Anthony



TIEMPO AL TIEMPO

Luis Enrique + C4 Trio



CANDELA

Vicente García



LITERAL

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40



A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC – *WINNER (TIE)*

Aymée Nuviola

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

45. Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

SAINT HONESTY – *WINNER*

Sara Bareilles



FATHER MOUNTAIN

Calexico And Iron & Wine



I’M ON MY WAY

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi



CALL MY NAME

I’m With Her



FARAWAY LOOK

Yola

46. Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLACK MYSELF

Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)



CALL MY NAME – *WINNER*

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)



CROSSING TO JERUSALEM

Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)



FARAWAY LOOK

Dan Auerbach, Yola & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)



I DON’T WANNA RIDE THE RAILS NO MORE

Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

47. Best Americana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

YEARS TO BURN

Calexico And Iron & Wine



WHO ARE YOU NOW

Madison Cunningham



OKLAHOMA – *WINNER*

Keb’ Mo’



TALES OF AMERICA

J.S. Ondara



WALK THROUGH FIRE

Yola

48. Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

TALL FIDDLER – *WINNER*

Michael Cleveland



LIVE IN PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver



TOIL, TEARS & TROUBLE

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys



ROYAL TRAVELLER

Missy Raines



IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

49. Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

KINGFISH

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram



TALL, DARK & HANDSOME – *WINNER*

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana



SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES

Bobby Rush



BABY, PLEASE COME HOME

Jimmie Vaughan



SPECTACULAR CLASS

Jontavious Willis

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

THIS LAND – *WINNER*

Gary Clark Jr.



VENOM & FAITH

Larkin Poe



BRIGHTER DAYS

Robert Randolph & The Family Band



SOMEBODY SAVE ME

Sugaray Rayford



KEEP ON

Southern Avenue

51. Best Folk Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

MY FINEST WORK YET

Andrew Bird



REARRANGE MY HEART

Che Apalache



PATTY GRIFFIN – *WINNER*

Patty Griffin



EVENING MACHINES

Gregory Alan Isakov



FRONT PORCH

Joy Williams

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

KALAWAI’ANUI

Amy Hānaiali’i



WHEN IT’S COLD – CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS

Northern Cree



GOOD TIME – *WINNER*

Ranky Tanky



RECORDED LIVE AT THE 2019 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Rebirth Brass Band



HAWAIIAN LULLABY

(Various Artists)

Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

REGGAE

53. Best Reggae Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

RAPTURE – *WINNER*

Koffee



AS I AM

Julian Marley



THE FINAL BATTLE: SLY & ROBBIE VS. ROOTS RADICS

Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics



MASS MANIPULATION

Steel Pulse



MORE WORK TO BE DONE

Third World

WORLD MUSIC

54. Best World Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

GECE

Altin Gün



WHAT HEAT

Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley



AFRICAN GIANT

Burna Boy



FANM D’AYITI

Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet



CELIA – *WINNER*

Angelique Kidjo

CHILDREN’S

55. Best Children’s Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE – *WINNER*

Jon Samson



FLYING HIGH!

Caspar Babypants



I LOVE RAINY DAYS

Daniel Tashian



THE LOVE

Alphabet Rockers



WINTERLAND

The Okee Dokee Brothers

SPOKEN WORD

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

BEASTIE BOYS BOOK

(Various Artists)

Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers



BECOMING – *WINNER*

Michelle Obama



I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR

Eric Alexandrakis



MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

John Waters



SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY

Sekou Andrews (& The String Theory)

COMEDY

57. Best Comedy Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

QUALITY TIME

Jim Gaffigan



RELATABLE

Ellen DeGeneres



RIGHT NOW

Aziz Ansari



SON OF PATRICIA

Trevor Noah



STICKS & STONES – *WINNER*

Dave Chappelle

MUSICAL THEATER

58. Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)



HADESTOWN – *WINNER*

Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)



MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)



THE MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – IN FOUR CONTEMPORARY SUITES

Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)



OKLAHOMA!

Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

THE LION KING: THE SONGS

(Various Artists)

Jon Favreau & Hans Zimmer, compilation producers



QUENTIN TARANTINO’S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

(Various Artists)

Quentin Tarantino, compilation producer; Mary Ramos, music supervisor



ROCKETMAN

Taron Egerton

Giles Martin, compilation producer



SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

(Various Artists)

Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Kier Lehman, music supervisor



A STAR IS BORN – *WINNER*

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Alan Silvestri, composer



CHERNOBYL – *WINNER*

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer



GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8

Ramin Djawadi, composer



THE LION KING

Hans Zimmer, composer



MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Marc Shaiman, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY

Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)

Track from: Toy Story 4



GIRL IN THE MOVIES

Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)

Track from: Dumplin’



I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION) – *WINNER*

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born



SPIRIT

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Track from: The Lion King



SUSPIRIUM

Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)

Track from: Suspiria

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

62. Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

BEGIN AGAIN

Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)



CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS

Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)



LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)



STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE – *WINNER*

John Williams, composer (John Williams)



WALKIN’ FUNNY

Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLUE SKIES

Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)



HEDWIG’S THEME

John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)



LA NOVENA

Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)



LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)



MOON RIVER – *WINNER*

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALL NIGHT LONG – *WINNER*

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)



JOLENE

Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)



MARRY ME A LITTLE

Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)



OVER THE RAINBOW

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)



12 LITTLE SPELLS (THORACIC SPINE)

Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

PACKAGE

65. Best Recording Package

ANÓNIMAS & RESILIENTES

Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)



CHRIS CORNELL – *WINNER*

Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)



HOLD THAT TIGER

Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)



I,I

Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)



INTELLEXUAL

Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

ANIMA

Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)



GOLD IN A BRASS AGE

Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)



1963: NEW DIRECTIONS

Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)



THE RADIO RECORDINGS 1939-1945

Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)



WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE – WINNER

Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

NOTES

67. Best Album Notes

THE COMPLETE CUBAN JAM SESSIONS

Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)



THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MALACO

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)



PEDAL STEAL + FOUR CORNERS

Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)



PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION)

Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)



STAX ’68: A MEMPHIS STORY – *WINNER*

Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

68. Best Historical Album

THE GIRL FROM CHICKASAW COUNTY – THE COMPLETE CAPITOL MASTERS

Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)



THE GREAT COMEBACK: HOROWITZ AT CARNEGIE HALL

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)



KANKYO ONGAKU: JAPANESE AMBIENT, ENVIRONMENTAL & NEW AGE MUSIC 1980-1990

Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Mcgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)



PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION – *WINNER*

Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)



WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE

Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

ALL THESE THINGS

Tchad Blake, Thomas Dybdahl, Adam Greenspan & Roderick Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)



ELLA MAI

Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)



RUN HOME SLOW

Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)



SCENERY

Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)



WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – *WINNER*

Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

JACK ANTONOFF

• Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)

• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)

• Norman F***ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)

• Red Hearse (Red Hearse) (A)

DAN AUERBACH

• The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)

• “Let’s Rock” (The Black Keys) (A)

• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)

• Myth Of A Man (Night Beats) (A)

• Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)

• Walk Through Fire (Yola) (A)

JOHN HILL

• Heat Of The Summer (Young The Giant) (T)

• Hundred (Khalid) (T)

• No Drug Like Me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)

• Outta My Head (Khalid With John Mayer) (T)

• Social Cues (Cage The Elephant) (A)

• Superposition (Young The Giant) (T)

• Too Much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)

• Vertigo (Khalid) (T)

• Zero (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine Dragons) (T)

FINNEAS – *WINNER*

• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

RICKY REED

• Almost Free (Fidlar) (A)

• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)

• Confidence (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay) (T)

• Juice (Lizzo) (T)

• Kingdom Of One (Maren Morris) (T)

• Power Is Power (SZA Featuring The Weeknd & Travis Scott) (T)

• Tempo (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott) (T)

• Truth Hurts (Lizzo) (T)

• The Wrong Man (Ross Golan) (A)

71. Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

I RISE (TRACY YOUNG’S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX) – *WINNER*

Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)



MOTHER’S DAUGHTER (WUKI REMIX)

Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)



THE ONE (HIGH CONTRAST REMIX)

Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)



SWIM (FORD. REMIX)

Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)



WORK IT (SOULWAX REMIX)

David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

72. Best Immersive Audio Album

For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).

CHAIN TRIPPING

Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (YACHT)



KVERNDOKK: SYMPHONIC DANCES

Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)



LUX – *WINNER*

Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)



THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN

Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)



THE SAVIOR

Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

AEQUA – ANNA THORVALDSDÓTTIR

Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)



BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)



RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO

Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)



RILEY: SUN RINGS – *WINNER*

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)



WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH

Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

BLANTON ALSPAUGH – *WINNER*

• Artifacts – The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)

• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)

• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)

• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)

• Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)

• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)

JAMES GINSBURG

• Project W – Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)

• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)

• 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)

• Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)

• Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)

MARINA A. LEDIN, VICTOR LEDIN

• Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)

• The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill)

• The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)

• Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)

MORTEN LINDBERG

• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble)

• Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists)

• Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett)

• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

• Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)

• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)

DIRK SOBOTKA

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

CLASSICAL

75. Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)



COPLAND: BILLY THE KID; GROHG

Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)



NORMAN: SUSTAIN – *WINNER*

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)



TRANSATLANTIC

Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)



WEINBERG: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 21

Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

76. Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

BENJAMIN: LESSONS IN LOVE & VIOLENCE

George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; Raphaël Mouterde & James Whitbourn, producers (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)



BERG: WOZZECK

Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)



CHARPENTIER: LES ARTS FLORISSANTS; LES PLAISIRS DE VERSAILLES

Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)



PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX – *WINNER*

Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)



WAGNER: LOHENGRIN

Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

77. Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

BOYLE: VOYAGES

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)



DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS – *WINNER*

Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)



THE HOPE OF LOVING

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)



SANDER: THE DIVINE LITURGY OF ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM

Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)



SMITH, K.: THE ARC IN THE SKY

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

CERRONE: THE PIECES THAT FALL TO EARTH

Christopher Rountree & Wild Up



FREEDOM & FAITH

PUBLIQuartet



PERPETULUM

Third Coast Percussion



RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO

Hermitage Piano Trio



SHAW: ORANGE – *WINNER*

Attacca Quartet

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

THE BERLIN RECITAL

Yuja Wang



HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO

Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)



MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE – WINNER

Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)



THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN

Jan Kraybill



TORKE: SKY, CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN

Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

THE EDGE OF SILENCE – WORKS FOR VOICE BY GYÖRGY KURTÁG

Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)



HIMMELSMUSIK

Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)



SCHUMANN: LIEDERKREIS OP. 24, KERNER-LIEDER OP. 35

Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist



SONGPLAY – *WINNER*

Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)



A TE, O CARA

Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

81. Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

AMERICAN ORIGINALS 1918

John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer



LESHNOFF: SYMPHONY NO. 4 ‘HEICHALOS’; GUITAR CONCERTO; STARBURST

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer



MELTZER: SONGS AND STRUCTURES

Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers



THE POETRY OF PLACES – *WINNER*

Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers



SAARIAHO: TRUE FIRE; TRANS; CIEL D’HIVER

Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

BERMEL: MIGRATION SERIES FOR JAZZ ENSEMBLE & ORCHESTRA

Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)



HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO – *WINNER*

Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)



MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO IN D MAJOR

Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)



NORMAN: SUSTAIN

Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)



SHAW: ORANGE

Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)



WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH

Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

83. Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

WE’VE GOT TO TRY

The Chemical Brothers

Ninian Doff, video director; Ellie Fry, video producer



THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr.

Savanah Leaf, video director; Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole, Alicia Martinez & Devin Sarno, video producers



CELLOPHANE

FKA twigs

Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer



OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE) – *WINNER*

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers



GLAD HE’S GONE

Tove Lo

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

84. Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.