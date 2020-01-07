Tame Impala Releases Calypso Reggae-Style Track ‘Lost In Yesterday,’ off ‘The Slow Rush’

By JOHN DALY

Tame Impala has released the new single “Lost In Yesterday,” that takes inspiration from a calypso-reggae style. It’s the fourth track released off Kevin Parker’s anticipated album The Slow Rush.

Never one to linger on bad feelings, Tame Impala puts problems in the rear view mirror where they belong. The synthy sounds and cool beat are futuristic, and looking ahead can be a great help in solving any issue.

Tame Impala will headline Bonnaroo on Sunday, June 14th.

Parker and pals are prepping for a North American tour later this year.

The tour starts March 9 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and wraps August 7 at The dates include two nights at The Forum in Los Angeles on March 10 (sold-out) and 11. Clario and MGMT will support on previously announced March dates in California and Mexico. Perfume Genius supports.

Previously released tracks off The Slow Rush in addition to “Lost In Yesterday,” include “Posthumous Forgiveness,” “It Might Be Time,” and, “Borderline.” The Slow Rush was recorded in Los Angeles and in Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia. The album”s 12 tracks were recorded, produced and mixed by Parker.

Pre-order The Slow Rush at tameimpala.com and all major retailers, or with a ticket purchase for any of the North American tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

03/09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* SOLD OUT

03/10/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* SOLD OUT

03/11/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

03/13/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* SOLD OUT

03/19/20 – Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol $

03/21/20 – Monterrey, MEX @ Pal Norte $

05/23/20 – London, UK @ All Points East – Victoria Park

05/29/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center#

05/30/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#

05/31/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#

06/02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

06/03/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre#

06/06/20 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena#

06/08/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center#

06/09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena#

06/11/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena#

06/12/20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center#

06/14/20 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/17/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center#

07/19/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center#

07/20/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center#

07/21/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center#

07/23/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center#

07/24/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center#

07/25/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center#

07/28/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena#

07/30/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center#

08/01/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena#

08/03/20 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center#

08/05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena#

08/07/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre#

* w/ Clairo

$ w/ MGMT

# w/ Perfume Genius